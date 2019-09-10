Pot Farm Reused Claims In Sanctions Bid, Ore. Vineyard Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- An Oregon vineyard owner that claims a neighboring marijuana farm has diminished the marketability of its grapes pushed back against a bid for sanctions, arguing that the farm is repeating the same arguments it raised in an unsuccessful motion to dismiss. McMinnville vineyard owner Momtazi Family LLC said in Monday's brief that its claims are well founded. The neighboring farm — which plans to sell marijuana under the brand name Yamhill Naturals LLC — accused Momtazi of raising baseless claims in its April complaint, according to last month's motion for sanctions. But Momtazi said the motion for sanctions is "essentially a...

