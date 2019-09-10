Fed. Circ. OKs Ax Of Surgical IP At Heart Of $10M Settlement

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating two Conformis surgical patents that were challenged by Smith & Nephew, with the government following through on an appeal even after the rival medical equipment makers agreed to a $10.5 million deal to settle all disputes. In a one-line nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB’s separate rulings that two of Conformis Inc.’s patents relating to joint implant surgery were invalid as obvious in light of earlier inventions. The ruling comes after Smith & Nephew in October 2018 agreed to pay $10.5 million to enter into...

