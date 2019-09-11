Locke Lord Nabs Dispute Resolution Partner In London

Law360, London (September 11, 2019, 5:41 PM BST) -- Locke Lord LLP announced it has hired a partner with experience in complex international disputes to boost its business litigation practice in London. David Herbert joined Locke Lord on Monday, leaving his role as a dispute resolution partner at Gunnercooke LLP. He brings experience representing offshore trusts and investment funds before international courts and tribunals in cases involving commercial litigation, international fraud and asset tracing, Locke Lord said. "Moving to Locke Lord is a wonderful opportunity," Herbert told Law360 on Wednesday. "In particular, I feel that it is a good home for my existing clients and practice, as being in a...

