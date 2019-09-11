Munger Tolles & Olson Nabs Ex-SEC Pro In LA

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP has hired a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission senior official, a veteran litigator with experience overseeing both government enforcement and civil litigation, as a partner in its Los Angeles office. John W. Berry, who leaves his position as associate regional director for the SEC's Los Angeles office, will now step back into the private sector later this month to advise and represent companies and people facing scrutiny or civil litigation from the very agency he worked for the past eight years, the firm said Tuesday. There aren't many private practice lawyers on the West Coast...

