FordHarrison Nabs Scali Rasmussen Employment Pro In LA

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- FordHarrison LLP has snapped up a Scali Rasmussen employment law partner with years of experience representing management to bolster its office in Los Angeles. Jack Schaedel has been brought on at FordHarrison as a partner, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement, after having served as co-chair of Scali Rasmussen’s labor and employment practice. He told Law360 on Wednesday that FordHarrison is one of the leading labor and employment law firms in the country, and that with the firm’s team he can better serve his clients. “Having a diversity of members on the team and having a large number of them...

