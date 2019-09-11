How Hague Enforcement Initiative Compares To EU Regimes

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The latest convention adopted by the Hague Conference on Private International Law, or HCCH, promises truly global cross-border enforcement. This convention may be an attractive option for the U.K. in the event of a no-deal Brexit. This article discusses this factor, and compares and contrasts the convention’s provisions with the existing European judgment recognition and enforcement frameworks. If, on Oct. 31, the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal, it is likely to lose access to important frameworks which provide for the reciprocal cross-border recognition and enforcement of civil judgments across Europe. Particularly at risk will be the 2007...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS