Trump Expands Counterterrorism Sanctions Authority

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the government broader tools to sanction terrorist groups and their funders, issuing an order administration officials called the biggest update to counterterrorism sanctions authority since September 2001. The updated executive order gives federal agencies new authorities to target terrorist leaders and those who participate in terrorist training, as well as allowing secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions that knowingly aid those sanctioned as terrorists, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a press briefing. "The new executive order modernizing sanctions to combat terrorism which was signed today greatly enhances our ability to identify, sanction and deter...

