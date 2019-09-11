Former DC Federal Judge James Robertson Dies At 81

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Retired U.S. District Judge James Robertson, who ruled on several landmark cases, including one concerning military trials at Guantanamo Bay and another on transgender rights, died Saturday at age 81, the D.C. Bar has announced. Judge Robertson served on the D.C. federal bench from 1994 until his retirement in 2010. After leaving the bench, he worked as a mediator and arbitrator at JAMS. "Judge Robertson was a role model and hero for me and many in the legal profession," D.C. Bar President Susan Hoffman said in a statement on Tuesday. "His career and life were all about service to others and...

