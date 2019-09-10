Retailer Fred's Inc. Gets Nod For $35M Ch. 11 DIP, Sales

Law360, Wilmington (September 10, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt discount retailer Fred's Inc. secured Delaware bankruptcy court approval late Tuesday for a $35 million Chapter 11 loan, along with initially broad freedom to complete millions worth of asset sales as part of its initial liquidation efforts. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi temporarily authorized the company to seek approval only from its debtor-in-possession lender for sales of $500,000 or less, and agreed to require only limited notification for sales up to $1.5 million pending a final hearing on Chapter 11 orders and cash management authority. Larger deals would require regular court motions and approval, with up to $3 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS