J&J Can't Duck Fla. Pelvic Mesh Suit Over Expert Evidence

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has fallen short in trying to escape a Florida federal suit alleging a pelvic mesh product from its Ethicon unit severely injured a woman, after a judge rejected the company's argument that she had failed to provide admissible expert testimony to back up her claims. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro reached that conclusion Tuesday in partially granting J&J's summary judgment bid to sink the eight-count complaint against the company and Ethicon from Charlotte Salinero and her husband in connection with injuries she allegedly suffered as a result of the Artisyn Mesh product. The pharmaceutical giant said all of...

