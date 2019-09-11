Pa. High Court To Mull Telecom Noncompete's Enforceability

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether a telecommunications construction company can enforce a noncompete agreement it struck with a subcontractor even though the parties formally inked the deal after the contractor already started work. The justices said on Tuesday they will mull whether the Pennsylvania Superior Court was wrong to find that restrictive covenants can only be enforced if signed before work has already begun even if that covenant was “being contemplated prior to the commencement of employment.” Specifically, the state’s high court granted a petition for allowance of appeal from Rullex Co. LLC — which installs equipment...

