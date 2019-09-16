Miami Couple Admit Roles In Global Email Fraud Scheme

Law360, Miami (September 16, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Miami couple pled guilty Monday in federal court for their roles in money-laundering efforts related to international schemes that the U.S. Department of Justice has said targeted businesses and individuals through email scams and wire transfer fraud. Yamel Guevara Tamayo and his wife, Yumeydi Govantes, each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering during a hearing in Miami before U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro. As part of the plea agreements, the government will seek dismissal of multiple money-laundering counts for each defendant, and prosecutors have said they will seek a downward variance and request probation for...

