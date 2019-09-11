Philly Chemical Co. Can't Escape Retaliatory Firing Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia chemical manufacturer can’t avoid an ex-employee’s claims that he was improperly fired for complaining about racial discrimination and the company’s failure to accommodate an injury, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. In a ruling made public Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker said Purolite Corp. must face Carlos Gonzales’ claims that his 2015 firing was in retaliation for complaining that the company allegedly violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII, the Worker’s Compensation Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. Gonzales had shown his firing was timed suspiciously close to when he allegedly made the complaints, the...

