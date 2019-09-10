Drilling Rig Maker Denied New Trial Over Broken EQT Contract

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A judge denied Orion Drilling Services' bid to overturn a jury verdict Tuesday, leaving in place a finding that an EQT unit owes nothing for abandoning the use of two rigs over safety concerns and putting Orion on the hook for nearly $2.8 million in EQT attorney fees and costs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly said Orion didn't meet the high burden necessary to overturn the Pittsburgh jury's January ruling that EQT Production Co. hadn't breached its contract when it stopped using an Orion-made gas drilling rig that had problems after a 50,000-pound drilling block slammed to the ground on...

