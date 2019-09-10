CVS-Aetna Deal Clouds Merger Reviews, DOJ Deputy Says

Law360, Washington (September 10, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge’s recent review of a settlement clearing CVS’ purchase of Aetna will complicate how the U.S. Department of Justice assesses mergers because the judge reviewed antitrust violations alleged by outside parties and not just the specific claims brought by the DOJ, the top deputy in the Antitrust Division said Tuesday. Barry Nigro, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division, said during remarks delivered Tuesday at the 2019 Global Antitrust Enforcement Symposium at Georgetown University Law Center that U.S. District Judge Richard Leon’s handling of the CVS-Aetna deal during the mandatory Tunney Act proceedings could mean the agency...

