Enviros Target Minn. Mine's Impact On Wetlands In Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have challenged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to give a Clean Water Act permit to a planned open-pit copper sulfide mine and plant in Minnesota, arguing efforts to protect wetlands were improperly changed at the last minute. The Center for Biological Diversity and others on Tuesday told a Minnesota federal court that owner PolyMet Mining Corp. had planned to mitigate some of the harms the open-pit mine would cause to wetlands through certain restoration efforts, but then changed its approach at the last minute without the public being able to weigh in. The company's new approach sought to...

