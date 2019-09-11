Scottish Judges Rule Suspension Of UK Parliament Unlawful

Law360, London (September 11, 2019, 11:31 AM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is unlawful and motivated by the “improper purpose of stymying Parliament,” Scotland’s highest civil court ruled on Wednesday. Judges at the Scottish court have found in favor of lawmakers who argued that the prime minister’s move to suspend Parliament was designed to obstruct debate on Brexit. (AP) A panel of three judges chaired by Colin Sutherland, Scotland’s most senior judge, found in favor of a cross-party group of 75 lawmakers who argued that the prime minister’s move to suspend, or prorogue,...

