Danish Tax Office Contradicts Itself In $2.8B Fight, Court Told

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Denmark's tax authority makes contradictory arguments in attempting to dodge counterclaims by Utah pension plans in the agency's suit alleging that the plans and others fraudulently obtained $2.8 billion in tax refunds, the plans told a New York federal court. The Customs and Tax Administration of the Kingdom of Denmark — known as SKAT, an abbreviation of its name in Danish — has argued that the case both does and does not raise concerns about interfering with a foreign power, the group of Utah funds said in a response filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New...

