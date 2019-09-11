Biogen Tells 1st Circ. Firing Was Unrelated To Mental Health

Law360, Boston (September 11, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A former Biogen scientist's firing was unrelated to a mental breakdown he suffered and simply the result of a major round of layoffs, an attorney for the company told a First Circuit panel at oral arguments Wednesday as it sought to affirm a lower court win in a disability bias suit. Jonathan Shank of Jackson Lewis PC, representing Biogen Inc., stressed that the company executive who decided Dr. Mark Brader should be terminated — Dr. Alphonse Galdes, a vice president in the pharmaceutical operations and technology division — did so without consulting Brader's direct supervisors and without factoring in Brader's mental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS