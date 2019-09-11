GM Recalls 3.4M Trucks, SUVs Over Braking System

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million trucks and sport utility vehicles with braking issues that might increase the distance required to stop, the automaker announced Wednesday. GM said in a statement that in some 2014 through 2018 models, a vacuum system that assists with braking could become less effective over time, forcing drivers to put more pressure on the brake pedal and increasing the stopping distance as the condition worsens. The automaker said that while the brakes can become less effective, they will still function and exceed federal safety standards. According to a statement from GM, the issue happens...

