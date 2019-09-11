Stymied By Imerys Ch. 11, Talc Case Returns To Lower Court

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court threw up its hands on Wednesday and sent a vexing jurisdictional question in a talc mesothelioma case back to a lower court, finding that after Imerys Talc America Inc. dropped out due to its bankruptcy there simply wasn’t enough info to decide the issue. In Wednesday’s 20-page, unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said it had been looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and diving into the convoluted issue of whether they can assert jurisdiction over Imerys Talc and Cyprus Amax Minerals Co., despite Imerys having fairly distant ties to New Jersey and Cyprus Talc's downright...

