Hunton's Boston Office Adds Its First Environmental Lawyer

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The former in-house counsel for a Fortune 500 natural gas company joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP this month, becoming the first environmental lawyer in the firm's Boston office. David C. McSweeney, who spent seven years at ONEOK Inc. in Oklahoma, has returned to Massachusetts, where he was raised, to set up shop as one of nearly 60 environmental lawyers at Hunton worldwide. "It seemed like a really great fit for me to continue my practice and to transition again back to private practice," McSweeney, who had his own practice in Boston before going to ONEOK, told Law360 on Monday. "It's a...

