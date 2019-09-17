Cozen Nabs Ex-Winstead Tax Atty For Project Finance Group

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Cozen O’Connor has added a veteran tax attorney from Winstead PC to its public and project finance group in New York, the firm has said. Christopher W. Compton has joined Cozen in its New York office as a member of its public and project finance group, making the move from Dallas, the firm said in a statement issued Sept. 10. Compton told Law360 on Tuesday his practice involves tax due diligence and documentation and disclosure work for tax-exempt municipal bonds. In its statement, Cozen said Compton has served as legal counsel on tax-exempt bond transactions cumulatively worth more than $2 billion,...

