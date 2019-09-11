PSG Closes 4th Tech-Focused Fund With $2B

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners said Wednesday that it has closed its latest fund with $2 billion in commitments that will be used to target lower middle market software and technology-enabled services. Boston-based Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners LLC said PSG Fund IV was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap with contributions coming from existing and new investors, including state pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high net worth individuals. “The continued success of our platform is a testament to our exceptional team’s deep industry expertise, broad resources and disciplined approach to helping founders and entrepreneurs expand their...

