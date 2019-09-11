Female FBI Trainees Can't Lock Up Injunction In Bias Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has shot down an attempt by more than a dozen female FBI employees seeking to block the agency from retaliating against them for claiming its training program is biased against women, saying their injunction push improperly weaved in new allegations. U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji B. Jackson on Tuesday denied the motion for preliminary injunction filed by 16 women pursuing a class action alleging the agency violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against women and pushing them out of the agent training program. They claim that just weeks after they filed the suit, the agency denied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS