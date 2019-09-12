Longest-Serving Ill. AG Joins Kirkland's Litigation Group

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- After four terms as the state's top lawyer, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has joined Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a litigation partner, the firm announced. Kirkland said Wednesday that Madigan will divide her practice between its Chicago and Washington, D.C., offices, drawing on more than 20 years of experience serving in government and handling complex civil litigation. In her new role, Madigan will handle high-level litigation, government and internal investigations and crisis management work for Kirkland clients, the firm said, with an emphasis in the areas of consumer protection, data and privacy issues, the environment, health care and sexual...

