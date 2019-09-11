Fed. Circ. Backs Comcast Win In TiVo Search System Dispute

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday handed a victory to Comcast in its efforts to strike down a TiVo subsidiary’s patent for a digital search system by upholding a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that the patent was invalid for being obvious. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB’s July 2018 decision that invalidated TiVo subsidiary Veveo Inc.'s search patent, unmoved by arguments on appeal that the board improperly combined several references to prior art to find the patent obvious. Comcast spokeswoman Jenni Moyer told Law360 by email Wednesday that the company was “pleased with the ruling.” Counsel for...

