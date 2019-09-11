White House Prepares To Ban Flavored E-Cigs

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The Trump Administration said Wednesday it is planning to ban all e-cigarette flavors following a recent nationwide outbreak of severe lung illnesses linked to vaping and five reported deaths, according to pool reports. President Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that federal regulators are seeking to ban all nontobacco e-cigarette flavors, which have been criticized by former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb and public health advocates as contributing to a youth vaping epidemic. Trump made the comments as he met with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS