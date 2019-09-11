Kirkland, Littler Accused Of Hiding Litigation Funder Sale Info

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Littler Mendelson PC allegedly steered litigation funder Oasis Financial's private equity sale using fraudulent transaction documents while improperly keeping its minority co-owners out of the loop until it was final, an Oasis founder claimed Tuesday in Illinois state court. Oasis Shareholder Recovery LLC and Gary Chodes, one of Oasis' founders, claim Kirkland attorney Walter Holzer, Littler attorney James Witz and several others involved in Oasis' $71 million sale to Parthenon Capital Partners orchestrated the transaction in violation of contracts that required notice and transparency for its minority owners before completion of the sale. The minority owners...

