NY Tax 'Plainly Invalid,' Designer Edelman Tells Supreme Court

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- New York’s taxation of intangible income of dual residents without an offsetting credit “is plainly invalid” under U.S. Supreme Court precedent and should be reviewed by the justices, two couples, including designer Sam Edelman, told the court Wednesday. In a reply brief contesting an Aug. 23 brief from New York’s tax department, the couples again asked the justices to hear their case, saying New York’s treatment of personal income tax from intangibles for dual-state residents cannot be allowed in light of the court’s 2015 decision in Comptroller of Treasury of Maryland v. Wynne. In Wynne, the justices found a Maryland tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS