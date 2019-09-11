UPS Retaliation Suit Outside Bias Law's Scope, Judge Says

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Wednesday threw out a former UPS worker's suit that accused the company of violating federal anti-discrimination law by firing him in retaliation for grievances against his supervisors, saying his complaints didn't fall under the statute's protection. In his opinion, U.S. District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr. said that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 only protects workers from retaliation when it involves race, color, religion, sex or national origin bias, or the workers participate in proceedings related to that discrimination. But Barry Sawyers didn’t demonstrate that the retaliation alleged in his case...

