Fla. Juice Co. Says USCIS Wrong On Exec's Worker Status

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based fruit juice distributor sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after its Venezuelan president was denied an I-140 petition for a worker visa, alleging the agency should have considered the executive in question to be an employee at the company. Deligurt Enterprises Corp. told a Florida federal court on Wednesday that USCIS applied the wrong standard when it concluded Manuel Faustino Goncalves was not an employee because he is the president and 50% co-owner of the company and doesn't have a supervisor. The company argued that Goncalves' position in the company is irrelevant to whether he can be classified as...

