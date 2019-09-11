London Banker Wins BNP Paribas Discrimination Suit

Law360, London (September 11, 2019, 10:51 PM BST) -- A female manager at BNP Paribas has won a sexual discrimination lawsuit against the French bank after a London tribunal found evidence she was victimized for raising gender pay disparity concerns within the company. The Employment Tribunal said City banker Stacey Macken was unfairly treated because of her gender and subjected to direct sex discrimination and victimization during her years at the bank's London office. The tribunal heard evidence that Macken's bosses dismissed her questions by saying "Not now, Stacey" so frequently that her colleagues copied the remark, according to the Sept. 2 decision. In another instance, a witch's hat was left on her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS