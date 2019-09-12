House Passes 3 Bills Banning Offshore, Alaska Drilling

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted to ban oil drilling off vast sections of the nation's coasts and in an environmentally sensitive part of Alaska, passing a trio of bills Wednesday and Thursday in a swipe at President Donald Trump's push to expand fossil fuel production. The proposals were largely backed by House Democrats who want to move the country in the opposite direction of Trump's "energy dominance" agenda, under which the administration has sought to open up offshore drilling and in the environmentally sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. They are considered unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled U.S....

