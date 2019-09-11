Ohio State, Marc Jacobs Both Refused 'The' TMs For Now

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is refusing for now to let either Ohio State University or Marc Jacobs register the word “The” as a trademark, ruling that neither has yet proven it actually uses the common term as a trademark. A month after the school made headlines with its application, a USPTO examiner ruled Wednesday that Ohio State had only shown it was using “The” as an “ornamental” design on T-shirts, rather than as the kind of label that is protected by trademark law. Fashion label Marc Jacobs, which quietly filed its own application in May, was hit with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS