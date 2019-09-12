US Bank Ruling Turns Plans Into 'Piggy Banks,' Justices Told

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. Bank retirees have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an Eighth Circuit decision holding that workers can’t sue fully funded pension plans for fiduciary breaches, saying the ruling would let fiduciaries treat plan assets as their “personal piggy bank.” In their Wednesday brief, the retirees said the Eighth Circuit wrongly concluded that they couldn’t sue U.S. Bank for allegedly losing their pension plan three-quarters of a billion dollars through fiduciary breaches after the company contributed enough for the plan to meet the Employee Retirement Income Security Act’s minimum funding requirements. U.S. Bank wrongly contended that unless plan participants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS