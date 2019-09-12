Ill. Justices Urged To Defer To Tax Tribunal In $1.5M Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Independent Tax Tribunal’s determination in a zinc recycler’s $1.5 million use tax suit should be afforded deference similar to agency determinations because it has similar expertise, state attorneys recently told the state’s high court during oral arguments. The Illinois Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in zinc recycler Horsehead Corp.'s bid to overturn a $1.5 million use tax determination. (AP) Because the tribunal is required to possess tax expertise under state statutes, its determination against zinc recycler Horsehead Corp. should be afforded the same clear deference as state agencies that administer statutes, Bridget DiBattista, attorney for the state’s Department...

