High Court Clears Way For SG To Argue In LGBTQ Bias Suits

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the U.S. solicitor general to participate in arguments next month in three cases involving whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act applies to discrimination against gay and transgender workers. In several short entries on its latest order list, the high court gave U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco permission to play key roles in arguments that will be held on Oct. 8 in a trio of cases over the scope of Title VII's sex discrimination prohibition. The cases are Altitude Express v. Zarda and Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, which will...

