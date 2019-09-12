Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Nevada judge who became incensed at a prospective juror and an Indianapolis attorney who convinced a man facing a murder charge to drop an experienced public defender lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Nevada The Nevada Supreme Court ordered a new trial for a man convicted of sex crimes against children after the judge accused one prospective juror of "thinking up shit" to get out of serving. The court said the outburst by District Judge Richard Scotti of Las Vegas, who became agitated by a prospective juror...

