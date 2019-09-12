SEC's Stance On No-Action Letters Raises Uncertainty

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's policy that it may respond orally to no-action requests from companies seeking to exclude shareholder proposals from proxy statements — or decline to take a view — is creating widespread confusion, with some arguing it could hurt shareholders and others predicting a lack of precedent to guide companies. The SEC on Sept. 6 said the policy change is intended to enable staff to focus on “how it could most efficiently and effectively provide guidance where appropriate.” Companies that want to exclude a shareholder proposal from their proxy materials — a frequent request each proxy season...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS