Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Three plaintiffs firms earned a spot on this week's legal lions list by securing a $37.3 million verdict in a Johnson & Johnson talc case, while Latham & Watkins LLP ended up among the legal lambs when a judge slapped client StarKist with a $100 million price-fixing fine. Legal Lions Kicking off this week's legal lions list are Levy Konigsberg LLP, Simon Greenstone Panatier PC and Cohen Placitella & Roth PC. A New Jersey state jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of the law firms' clients and slammed Johnson & Johnson with $37.3 million in combined compensatory damages over claims four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS