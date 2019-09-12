Simpson Thacher Steers Genomics' $390M Upsized IPO

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Life sciences company 10x Genomics on Thursday said it has raised $390 million in its Simpson Thacher-led initial public offering after pricing its upsized offering outside the expected price range. 10x Genomics Inc. sold 10 million Class A shares at $39 apiece on Thursday after establishing a range between $36 and $38 earlier this week. The company had also planned to offer 9 million shares before upping the size of the public float. 10x now trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TXG." According to the company's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the underwriters have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS