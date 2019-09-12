Purdue Bankruptcy May Leave State AGs Out In The Cold

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP's landmark deal to end thousands of opioid suits notably excludes dozens of states that may now have no other recourse than to sue the company's owners, the Sackler family. But if Purdue goes through with a planned bankruptcy filing, these states will find it difficult to recoup anything more than the Sacklers have already agreed to pay. Purdue is expected to soon file for Chapter 11 protection as part of the settlement, a move that would largely shield the company of liability from the 20 or so holdout states. The company will be restructured as a "public beneficiary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS