3rd Circ. Revives State-Law Fraud Claims By Merck Opt-Outs

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived fraud claims brought under state law by investors that opted out of class actions involving Merck & Co. Inc.'s statements about cholesterol drugs. Two of the three judges on the Third Circuit panel determined 16 institutional investors that opted out of class actions aren't barred from bringing their own state law claims just because the lawsuits "share similar substantive allegations" with the class actions. The two appellate court judges said a New Jersey federal judge was wrong to characterize the institutional investors' approach as "procedural gamesmanship" in her dismissal order. "The right to exclude oneself...

