Door Co. Fights Rival's 4th Circ. Appeal Of Divestiture Order

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Interior door maker Steves and Sons told the Fourth Circuit that a Virginia federal court was right in forcing its competitor Jeld-Wen Inc. to sell off part of a Pennsylvania factory it has acquired in order to resolve antitrust concerns. In a brief Wednesday opposing Jeld-Wen’s bid to overturn the lower court’s October 2018 decision, the Texas-based manufacturer said that it was a victim of its rival’s anticompetitive behavior and that the 2012 acquisition has forced it to pay more for doorskins than it would have in the competitive market before the merger. If the appeals court throws out the lower court’s...

