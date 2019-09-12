Deals Rumor Mill: AB InBev, Affirm, BinDawood

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- AB InBev wants to raise $5 billion in the reignited initial public offering of its Asia Pacific business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. According to the report, the brewing giant could take its Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. unit public as soon as the end of this month. The report comes after the company scrapped the planned offering on July 12, citing “prevailing market conditions” in a statement. On Thursday, the brewing giant said in a statement that it was resuming efforts to list a minority stake in the unit on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. San Francisco-based financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS