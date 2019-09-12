Enviros Say Costs Of Uranium Mine Not Properly Evaluated

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups has told an Arizona federal court that the U.S. Forest Service failed to sufficiently analyze the cost of a uranium mining project it approved near the Grand Canyon, saying certain key expenses were not considered when the agency found the project would be profitable. The Forest Service found that Energy Fuels Resources Inc. had a "valid existing right" to mine within an area of public land near the Grand Canyon that the U.S. Department of the Interior secretary in 2012 withdrew from new mining claims for 20 years. This determination was based on a finding that...

