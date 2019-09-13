HTC Gets VR Patent In $45M Suit Eliminated For Obviousness

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday invalidated a patent covering virtual reality technology at the center of a $45 million infringement lawsuit in California, finding HTC showed that all 21 claims it challenged are obvious. The panel said HTC Corp. and HTC America Inc. were able to show that some of the claims in the Electronic Scripting Products Inc. patent are invalid as obvious based on the combination of research published in a peer-reviewed journal in February 2001 and course materials distributed at a widely attended computer graphics conference in 2001. The panel said that skilled artisans would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS