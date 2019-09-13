King & Spalding Snags Ex-Kirkland Labor Pro In DC

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has bolstered its ranks in D.C. with a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney and ex-National Labor Relations Board special counsel who specializes in helping clients navigate the labor and employment facets of mergers and acquisitions. Ed Holzwanger started as a partner at King & Spalding's labor and employment practice on Sept. 10, after more than 11 years at Kirkland & Ellis, where he was also a partner. Holzwanger told Law360 on Thursday he was drawn to King & Spalding for a variety of reasons, including the firm's "well-established and highly respected corporate transaction practice" as well as...

