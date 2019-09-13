Canada Fights China's Canola Import Curbs At WTO

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT) -- Canada has lodged a World Trade Organization legal challenge against China, alleging in a document circulated Thursday that Beijing has blocked imports of Canadian canola seed using food safety restrictions that are not in line with international standards. Ottawa said that while China has claimed that the canola seeds are infested with pests, the government has not provided sufficient proof to back that claim and has instead erected an unwarranted trade barrier. “Canada has repeatedly attempted to obtain information from China regarding the scientific basis for its measures and on the process to restore full market access for Canadian canola seed,”...

